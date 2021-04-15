Downtown Akron's Lock 3 releases 2021 summer concert and event schedule

AKRON, Ohio — The approaching summer season means outdoor concerts, and Akron’s popular Lock 3 summer concert series schedule has been released.

Lock 3’s summer schedule was organized to bring back safe community entertainment while following all health directives in place, the city said in a news release.

Attendance will be limited with mask-wearing still mandatory when not eating or drinking. Individuals will be asked to not gather in groups larger than 10 and to stay at least 6 feet apart from other groups.

Alternative Nights with the jenY 107.3 every Thursday in June through August with radio station jenY, 107.3 FM, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM with yard games, drink specials, music and more.

Rock the Lock every Friday in June through August featuring your favorite tribute bands. Gates open at 6:00 PM, and concerts begin at 7:00 PM. Bands include:

May 28, 2021: Draw the Line, the endorsed Aerosmith Tribute Band

June 4, 2021: Dirty Deeds, Extreme AC/DC Tribute

June 11, 2021: Fleetwood Macked, Fleetwood Mac Tribute

June 18, 2021: Crush, a Bon Jovi Tribute

June 25, 2021: Satisfaction International Rolling Stones Show

Please continue to check Lock3Live.com for shows as they are confirmed.

Saturday Night Music

June 12, 2021: Michael Austin Project, Russel Thompson with DJ Mo Lee

June 26, 2021: Old School Soul presents Midnight Star

August 7, 2021: The Real Deal and Funkyard-X

September 11, 2021: Naughty by Nature and Floco Torres

Please continue to check Lock3Live.com for shows as they are confirmed.

Family Movie Night

Join us on Sunday evenings this summer and enjoy a special theme starting at 8:00 PM, followed by a movie. Bring a blanket, learn fire safety, healthy eating and more, and then enjoy a movie under the stars. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

June 6, 2021: Nutrition | Movie: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

June 13, 2021: Fire Safety | Movie: Playing with Fire

June 20, 2021: Father's Day | Movie: The Lion King

June 27, 2021: Bike Safety | Movie: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

Please continue to check Lock3Live.com for additional movies as they are confirmed.

The City of Akron. Lock 3 summer festival.

Since opening in 2003, more than 4 million visitors have enjoyed concerts and live entertainment at Lock 3.

Lock 3 is also teaming up with the Great Streets Akron team to bring movies to Akron neighborhoods so families can enjoy movies under the stars.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.