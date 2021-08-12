Elevator issues prompt closure of Akron Municipal Court Thursday, officials say

AKRON, Ohio — There will be no hearings Thursday in Akron Municipal Court due to the building's three elevators not working currently.

Hearings for Thursday have been postponed with the exception of arraignments, which are done virtually. Anyone with a hearing will "be contacted next week about rescheduling," court officials said.

Its unclear when the elevators will be fixed, but officials said work is "expected to be completed as soon as possible."

Anyone with questions about court hearings and proceedings can contact the court at 330-375-2120.

