Family calls for more charges after Akron mother of 6 accidentally shot to death

AKRON, Ohio — The family of an Akron mother who was accidentally shot to death wants prosecutors to pursue felony charges in the case.

Akron police charged 31-year-old Denzel Ayers with negligent homicide and weapons while intoxicated, both misdemeanors, in connection with the death of 29-year-old Jalisa Buchanan, a mother of six children.

The deadly incident happened around 11:30 p.m. last Friday in the 900 block of Stadleman Avenue in West Akron.

"My daughter has lost her life and her children will have to live the rest of their life without their mother, and it seems that he will simply get a slap on the wrist," said the victim's mother, Alexandra Thomas. "My daughter didn't have a choice to live or die that night."

Buchanan, whose children range in age from 8 months to 12 years, had a big heart, loved kids and was passionate about helping senior citizens, according to Thomas.

She had worked as a state-tested nurse aid but was preparing to start a new job as a medical assistant this week.

"She was just a loving person who shared and gave whatever she had," Thomas said.

According to accounts from witnesses, Buchanan and three other people got into a car to head from one gathering with friends to a second gathering.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said Ayers was sitting in the backseat of the car, handling a loaded handgun when it discharged. A single shot grazed Ayers in the leg and then struck Buchanan, who was in the driver's seat, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Thomas believes her daughter would not have gotten in the car if she knew there was a gun.

"Jalisa would have removed herself from any situation if she would have felt she was in imminent danger," Thomas said.

After talking with witnesses, police said the shooting appeared to be accidental and that the gun was being carried legally, according to Captain Michael Miller, who would not rule out the possibility of other charges being filed.

"There are some additional charges that could apply. That would be a conversation for the detectives who are over the case or the family advocating for reconsideration in that regard," Miller said.

According to court and jail records, bond was posted, and Ayers was released from the Summit County Jail as the case works its way through the court system.

News 5 reached out to Akron City Prosecutor Craig Morgan to ask if felony charges could be presented and considered by a Summit County Grand Jury. As of Tuesday evening, Morgan had not responded.

Thomas doesn't believe this was a case of murder, but feels a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter would be appropriate.

"Do I know if that's the way prosecutors will go? No. Am I saying that this young man should spend the rest of his life in prison or anything like that? No," Thomas said. "But a misdemeanor and potentially short time in the county jail doesn't seem to suffice."

As she grapples with her grief, Thomas is also caring for her grandchildren and plans to take steps to gain custody of all of them.

"The impact on their lives is yet to be seen, and it will be lifelong," she said.

Thomas, who is a youth pastor at House of the Lord church in Akron, hopes the message of responsibility with guns comes out of her personal tragedy.

"We have a responsibility to think before we act," she said. "We have a responsibility to make wise choices."

