Fatal Canton apartment fire ruled as arson

CANTON, Ohio — A fire in Canton that killed a man and injured a firefighter has been ruled as arson, according to the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

The fire happened on Sept. 30 around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Raff Road SW.

When firefighters arrived, they found the apartment with heavy fire in the back of the building.

Several residents were trapped inside the building and had to be rescued by firefighters.

A man who lived inside the building died.

The Canton Fire Department and State Fire Marshal investigators determined this fire resulted from an intentional human act and are requesting any information to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

RELATED: Firefighter, resident injured in Canton apartment fire, property heavily damaged