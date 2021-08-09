Father of 1-year-old boy killed in Canton shooting last year fatally shot Sunday night

CANTON, Ohio — A father who was set to be a witness in a trial for his 1-year-old son's shooting death last year has died after being shot Sunday evening.

According to Canton police, officers responded to a home around 7:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of 13th Street NW for a shooting. After arriving, police located a man down on the ground in a driveway. The man was identified as Aaron Lucas, 29.

Lucas was unresponsive and had been shot in the face, neck and torso, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Lucas was involved in an argument with Nichalous Dimitri Harvey, 37, and things "escalated." Harvey then allegedly pulled out a gun, shot Lucas multiple times and then ran off.

Harvey has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Currently, Harvey is not in police custody.

Police have confirmed that Lucas was the father of Ace Lucas, a 1-year-old child who was shot and killed on July 22, 2020 on Clarendon Avenue SW in Canton.

On that night, Ace and his twin brother were asleep in their home when bullets ripped through the wall and struck them. The children were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Ace died from his injuries. His brother was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Surveillance video showed three men outside the home before the shooting.

Canton Police Department Canton police need your help identifying the individuals seen in this photo.

In December 2020, police arrested 23-year-old Trejuan Johnson and charged him in Ace's murder.

Lucas was set to be a material witness in Johnson's trial and was supposed to take the stand on Monday. The trial has been delayed due to Lucas' death and could not disclose any additional information as the situation is now an open investigation and prosecutor's do not want to jeopardize any evidence that could be used in court.

Anyone with information about Harvey's whereabouts is asked to call police detectives at 330-489-3144 or leave a tip with Stark County Crime Stoppers, here.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to death of 1-year-old who was fatally shot while sleeping in Canton home

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.