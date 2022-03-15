Female snow leopard arrives at Akron Zoo

AKRON, Ohio — A 1-year-old female snow leopard named Milja will call the Akron Zoo her new home.

Born on May 11, 2020, Milja moved to Akron from the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin. Her arrival comes after the death of female snow leopard Shanti in December 2021.

Described as very sassy and feisty by her caregivers, she is sure to be a favorite when she makes her public debut later this spring.

Her arrival at the zoo is based on recommendations from the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), a scientifically managed breeding program that works to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse population of snow leopards.

Milja and the zoo’s male snow leopard, Tai Lung, will have a breeding recommendation in the future, the zoo said.

Born with a congenital eye condition called multiple ocular colobomas, Milja is sensitive to light and will be monitored by her care team.

Tai Lung is in the snow leopard habitat daily. Once Milja makes her spring debut, the duo will alternate days in the habitat as snow leopards are solitary animals.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.