Fire blazes through former Lawndale Elementary School in Kenmore

AKRON, Ohio — Akron fire crews battled a blaze that broke out at the former Lawndale Elementary School in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood early Monday morning, according to the Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330.

Crews responded to the building located on 25th Street SW. Flames could be seen on the upper floor of the building with heavy smoke pouring out.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but the cold weather has made conditions on scene icy and fire crews are expected to be on scene for some time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

While the building was formerly Lawndale Elementary School, it has been closed since the end of the 2015-16 school year. The school was established in 1912 and provided education in Akron for more than 100 years.

