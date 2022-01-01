Firefighter injured during early morning Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Akron early Saturday morning, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Around 3:43 a.m., fire crews were called to the 2300 block of 22nd Street SW after receiving multiple calls for a house fire with reports of heavy flames visible from the top floor.

Once on scene, firefighters observed heavy fire from the left and rear sides of the house.

While attacking the flames, one firefighter was injured, Akron Fire Department said. The firefighter was treated and released for their injuries and cleared to return to duty.

Akron fire crews had a busy holiday, responding earlier to a house fire that broke out in a home in the 100 block of South Street.

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday night, fire crews responded to the home on South Street after receiving multiple calls for a fully involved house fire.

The fire was so large, Akron police were called for traffic control as the smoke was blowing toward the expressway and obstructing the visibility of drivers.

Fire crews had the flames controlled by 12:46 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the South Street fire.

