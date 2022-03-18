Firefighters respond to industrial fire at Barberton Steel Industries

BARBERTON, Ohio — Barberton firefighters have responded to a large fire at Barberton Steel Industries, located at 240 East Huston Street.

A spokesperson for the Barberton Fire Department said the industrial complex is made up of five buildings and the fire started in one of the buildings, which has been mostly contained.

No injuries were reported.

According to News 5 media partner, the Akron Beacon Journal, an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera showed black smoke billowing into the air that was visible from I-277 and Waterloo Road.

