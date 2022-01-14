Football Michael Strahan took to space now on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — The football that Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan took on his journey to space via Blue Origin’s New Sheppard-19 flight has arrived at its home inside the Prof Football Hall of Fame Museum in Canton.

The football is on display in the museum’s Pro Football Today Gallery.

“Flying to space with Blue Origin was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget,” said Strahan. “It’s an honor to have this special football on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where fans of space travel and the game of football can share in the journey with me.”

While the hall has several artifacts that have been to space, this is the first football taken to space by a Hall of Famer that was donated to the Hall.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and display for fans the football graciously donated by Blue Origin and Michael Strahan,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael’s longtime business partner and the CEO of SMAC Entertainment, called me with this creative idea, and we are proud to be part of commemorating the historic moment of Michael being the first Pro Football Hall of Famer to go to space.”

