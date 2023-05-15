Fourth person arrested for 2020 fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl in Akron

A fourth man has been arrested for his role in the 2020 fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Akron.

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday morning for the shooting death of MiKayla Pickett. He is being charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder, murder, discharging firearms, felonious assault and other charges related to the incident.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Pickett was tragically killed, and a then 14 year old girl was injured when they were caught between gunfire outside a home in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue.

Robert Scott, 22, Emahni Thomas, 21, and Donte Farmer, 37, have also been charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in this case.

