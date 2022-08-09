Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September

AKRON, Ohio — This September, Summit County residents will be able to go to the Akron Zoo for free. The free admission is a part of Community Days, created by the Akron Zoo to thank the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.

Residents interested in obtaining tickets during Community Days must register ahead of time. Tickets available each day will be limited and only 4 tickets per household will be allowed.

There is a service fee when reserving the tickets online, however, parking will be free to offset this fee. Summit County residents can click here to reserve their tickets today.

