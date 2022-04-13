Gervasi Vineyard expanding to offer spa, wine cave, bourbon barrel storage room

CANTON, Ohio — An expansion is underway at Gervasi Vineyard to bring a spa, a wine cave, a product warehouse, a distribution facility and the Rickhouse for whiskey barrel storage to the Canton-based winery.

The expansion of 20,000 additional square feet will consist of two structures that will be built in the southwest corner of the 55-acre estate.

The spa will feature a state-of-the-art design and equipment to provide Gervasi guests and local spa seekers a tranquil place to relax.

Gervasi Vineyard. Renderings of Gervasi Spa.

The cave will consist of an underground 1,000-square-foot tasting room and an adjoining 4,500 square-foot wine barrel cave for wine barrel aging.

The additional product warehouse and distribution facility will help store the winery’s ever-growing product line.

The fourth and last component will be the rickhouse, a 1,500-square-foot building that will store barrels of bourbon and whiskey to support Gervasi’s growing bourbon barrel aging needs.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.