Gilmore Girls fans rejoice, downtown Akron is transforming into Stars Hollow

Courtney Shaw
1:21 PM, Nov 18, 2018
2:43 PM, Nov 18, 2018

AKRON, Ohio - For one day Lock 3 park in downtown Akron is transforming into Stars Hollow.

They will be hosting a "Gilmore Girls" viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Three episodes from the original series will be screened, and between the episodes, attendees can participate in "Gilmore Girls" trivia. 

Lock Next will transform into Luke's Diner, where you can get popcorn and coffee. 

Akron musician Jeff Klemm will play acoustic guitar, a nod to the show’s town troubadour. Dickens Carolers from the University of Akron will also perform.

