Goodyear is giving 15 full ride scholarships to The University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Foundation is giving 15 students full-ride scholarships to The University of Akron.

The “Driving Opportunity Scholars” Program is designed to help underserved students.

“Inclusive opportunities are needed to build a diverse workforce to help corporations succeed, both today and in the future. Driving Opportunity will nurture the growth of underrepresented students as they expand their skills, build a professional network and create a career path,” said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear chairman, CEO and president, in a news release. “We are excited to collaborate with The University of Akron to invest in these students’ futures and in Goodyear’s. Beyond funding student activities and scholarships, our funding will also support the program coordination, coaching and mentoring to students throughout their UA education.”

The first five scholarship recipients will be chosen this fall. Students will also be matched with a mentor to help with career planning and networking.

The recipients are given an opportunity to interview for an internship or co-op at Goodyear.

The total amount Goodyear is committing for the scholarships is $1.6 million.

Candidates are asked to submit an essay and one-minute video by Aug. 1.

There are other factors that will be considered as part of the application. This includes a (preferred) 3.0 or higher grade point average in high school. As well as being the first generation in one’s family to attend college.

Interested applicants can apply here.

