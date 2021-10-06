Home in East Akron struck by gunfire for second time this year, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A home in East Akron was struck by gunfire for the second time this year, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded Tuesday at approximately 8:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of 7th Avenue after a resident told police the home was struck by gunfire.

The resident, who was unharmed, told responding officers that someone fired multiple shots at the home.

Officers located bullet holes on the exterior of the home and discovered at least two bullets penetrated an interior wall, narrowly missing the resident inside.

The home was struck by gun fire for the first time on July 5, 2021 by an unknown person.

The Akron Police Department said the investigation is in its early stages and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 330-375-2490.

