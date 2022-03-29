Homeowner shoots 16-year-old intruder on Johnston Street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A homeowner shot a teen who allegedly forced his way into his home on Johnston Street Tuesday in Akron, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a home invasion shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Johnston Street.

A 16-year-old boy was found inside home with a gunshot wound. The 74-year-old homeowner told police that the teen forced his way into the home, and at one point, the homeowner confronted the teen and shot him multiple times.

Officers administered first aid to the teen who was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The homeowner was not injured.

“At the appropriate time, the facts and circumstances will be further evaluated to determine if or when charges might be applied,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

