Homicide investigation underway after 19-year-old critically injured by gunshot in Akron dies

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old male who had been critically injured by a gunshot Thursday in Akron died two days later.

On Thursday evening around 11:30 p.m., a 20-year-old male and two 19-year-old males were traveling on state Route 8 in a vehicle with two other people.

The 20-year-old produced a handgun in the vehicle and while handling it, the gun went off and struck one of the 19-year-old males in the head.

Police said the driver of the vehicle went to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and took to victim to be treated for his injuries.

On Thursday, police had detained the occupants of the vehicle and gathered evidence, charging 20-year-old Johnathan Lucas with felonious assault and weapon under disability, and charging 19-year-old Tavian Alford with obstructing justice after providing false information to officers.

Two days after the incident, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After the 19-year-old victim died, police added negligent homicide and involuntary manslaughter to Lucas' charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

