Homicide investigation underway after 26-year-old man dies in Akron Saturday

CLEVELAND — A homicide investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot to death in Akron Saturday night, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Saturday at around 11:40 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a home in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW in Akron for a shooting.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported with a gunshot wound to the Akron General Medical Center Emergency Department where he later died from his injuries at 12:11 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

The medical examiner said an update will be given once positive identification has been made.

