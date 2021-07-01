Hoover Historical Center marks 100th anniversary of International Sales Convention with 2 events in July

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Hoover Historical Center is marking a big moment in its history with two community events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the International Sales Convention.

From 1921 to 1928, the Hoover Company brought 160 of their best salesman from England, Canada and other parts of the United States to Hoover Camp, which nows sits across from Walsh University in North Canton.

The Hoover Historical Center. Each department of The Hoover Company was represented in the parades. Shown here is the Bag Department.



Later named Hoover Park, where the Hoover family farm was located and where founder “Boss” Hoover grew up, is now the home of the Hoover Historical Center, a place dedicated to telling the story of The Hoover Company and the evolution of floor care.

To mark the anniversary, there will be two events this July at Hoover Park.

Hoover Park Campout, Friday, July 16. Families can bring their tents to Hoover Park and spend the night enjoying the historic property just as the salesmen did 100 years ago. The cost is $30 per tent and includes a family-friendly movie shown in the historic banquet hall originally built in 1926 as a dining hall for the salesmen. Tickets for the campout can be purchase here.

Hoover Park Festival, Saturday, July 17, from noon to 4 p.m., the community is invited to the free Hoover Park Festival. The festival will highlight the history of The Hoover Company and the International Sales Conventions through history talks, a self-guided tour of the property, tours of the Hoover Historical Center, food trucks, an inflatable maze and storytelling for children, as well as a unique boutique of home decor items and plants for sale from the members of the Herb Society at Hoover Historical Center.

The Hoover High School Marching Band perform during a parade down Main Street where a parade was held every year of the International Sales Convention.

The Hoover Historical Center. The parade route during the 1920s sales conventions passed along The Hoover Company headquarters in North Canton.

The Hoover Company Band will play “Hail, hail, the gang’s all here!”

Several vintage cars from the 1920s will be at the event. Raffles and giveaways of current Hoover products will be available for all adults in attendance.

