Housing, retail coming to former Rosemont Country Club site

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — For nearly 100 years, Rosemont Country Club was a landmark in Fairlawn. But in 2020, it closed suddenly leaving many to wonder what would become of the 148-acre property.

Residents and those who work in the Montrose area are starting to see the answer as construction workers clear the land for a housing boom on 86 of the acres.

Fairlawn Building Zoning Commissioner Bill Arnold showed News 5 the master site plan which has more than 300 housing units will be built, including 175 townhomes on the east side.

"On the west side, where the current clubhouse is, there's going to be a neighborhood thereof 25 single-family homes," Arnold said.

According to Arnold, those homes will range between $400,000 and $600,000.

In addition, a mixed-use building that will include 54 apartments, retail, and restaurants will be constructed.

The redevelopment will include a walking trail. Sixty-two acres, owned by the city, will be a nature preserve.

"That's won't be developed ever. That's kind of locked in," Arnold said.

Arnold said the area is one of the last large tracts of land available in Fairlawn for residential housing and the project, which could take up to five years to complete, comes when the housing market is on a roll.

"Right now, the housing market is pretty hot, so they're chomping at the bit to get shovels in the ground," Arnold said.

The Montrose area is often busy with customers visiting a slew of stores and restaurants along Route 18, but Fairlawn leaders believe the recent widening of Cleveland Massillon Road will lessen traffic concerns, even with all the new housing on the way.

Dean Martin, who works in Fairlawn, believes the project is a good use of the land.

"You (might) kind of get backed up, maybe makes the lunch hour a little longer if you have to get to a store or something. But I think eventually, the traffic flow will find good patterns and it'll all work out," Martin said.

One model home on the Cleveland Massillon Roadside is nearing completion and roads are being built. Arnold expects construction on the variety of homes will pick up in the spring.

"I think a lot of that is going to be sales driven," he said.

