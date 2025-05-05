Human remains found in fire pit near homeless encampment in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating after a skull and other human remains were discovered. Some of the remains were found in a fire pit.

According to police, officers responded to a reported fight in the 300 block of Silver Street just before 5 p.m. on May 2.

While speaking to two people at the scene, one of the men informed officers about an incident that had occurred several days earlier when he learned human remains were found inside a trash bag in a wooded area near a homeless encampment, police said.

News 5 Cleveland

According to Lt. Michael Murphy, a skull was found in the trash bag and other remains were found burned in a fire pit.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said it appears the remains were initially discovered by someone walking along some nearby railroad tracks.

It's unknown if they belong to a man or a woman. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office isn't sure how long the remains had been there.

The identify of the person has not been confirmed.

Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved.