CANTON, Ohio — An inmate is still at-large after he escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on the Fourth of July, according to News 5 media partner The Canton Repository.

Officers were told that a 19-year-old Canton man escaped before 4 a.m. from the center located on Lesh Street NE.

According to Canton Repository, he was taken into custody on May 12 after allegedly violating intensive supervised probation stemming from a February arrest and subsequent three-count indictment involving grand theft of motor vehicle, robbery, and receiving stolen property.

As of Tuesday, he remains at large.

