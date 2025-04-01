Investigators offer $10,000 reward for info about Akron fire that killed woman

AKRON, Ohio — The State Fire Marshal is asking the public for information regarding a fatal fire that happened in December 2024.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard for a report of a house fire on Dec. 7.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming out of the top floor of the house.

Haleigh Horger, 20, was removed from the attic and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the fire department said.

Two firefighters were injured and were transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, according to the department.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728.

Callers can remain anonymous.