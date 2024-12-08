Akron house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 firefighters injured

The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire that left one person dead and injured two firefighters.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard for a report of a house fire on Saturday, the department said. Upon arrival, they reported smoke coming out of the top floor of the house.

One person was removed from the attic and transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased, the department said.

Two firefighters were injured and were transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, the department said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.