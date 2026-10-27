Issues 11 and 12 split Akron over renters' rights and affordability

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron community is divided over two proposals some said would make housing more affordable and accessible. But others argue they would do more harm than good.

“Everybody needs a home,” said The Freedom BLOC community organizer and movement lawyer, Imokhai Okolo.

If passed, Okolo said Issue 11 would ban housing application fees and let renters choose how they want to pay their security deposit.

Okolo said Issue 12 would make criminal history a protected class unless someone is a sex offender or an arsonist.

Meanwhile, he said Issue 13 would give residents more say on the citizens’ police oversight board.

“We’ve been drafting these proposals for months. We went all over the city, collecting over 14,000 signatures to put these proposals on the ballot,” Okolo said.

Now, he said it’s up to voters to decide. But not everyone supports The Freedom BLOC’s efforts.

“I think that the landlords’ voices are being taken away, and sadly, we’re here to invest in Akron, and if we don’t have the ability to reduce our risk because of policies, a lot of the smaller investors will leave the area,” said Akron-Canton Real Estate Investors Association Acting President Julie Stoll.

Stoll said she’s concerned Issues 11 and 12 would increase costs, limit reasonable safety screenings and discourage landlords from investing in housing because of the risks associated with the policies.

“There will be less housing available for renters, the demand is going to go up and the supply is going to go down, and that’s going to increase the cost,” Stoll said.

Even Akron Mayor Shammas Malik is calling for voters to reject both proposals.

Earlier this month, he released a statement, which he said he does “think Issues 11 and 12 attempt to tackle real issues but do not take into account the potential negative impacts to tenants and landlords alike.”

“They’re trying to instill fear in people that all of these bad things are going to happen when, in reality, this is going to benefit everyday people. We live in a city where more than 50% of people in the city of Akron can’t afford the monthly cost of living, and that is the focus and that’s important,” Okolo said.