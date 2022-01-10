'It’s just not worth it': Canton man injured in shooting after road rage incident, sheriff's office says

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that left a 32-year-old Canton man injured with two gunshots wounds at a gas station in Canton Township Sunday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded at approximately 7:25 p.m. to a gas station in the 4300 block of 12th Street NW.

A 32-year-old man from Canton was found with two gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies determined the shooting stemmed from an argument related to a road rage incident on Whipple Avenue.

A 26-year-old man from Canton allegedly fired several shots, striking the 32-year-old victim twice as he was walking to his vehicle.

The 26-year-old man was booked into the Stark County Jail and charged with one count of felonious assault.

“It’s just not worth it,” said Sheriff George T. Maier in a news release. “No matter how mad someone may make you on the roadway, the safest option is always to keep driving. Stopping to confront the other driver is simply not worth putting yourself, your family, and others at risk.”

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

