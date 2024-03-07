Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Jackson Township man visits Chick-fil-A 1,000th straight time

Chick-fil-A
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown is a Chick-fil-A location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Chick-fil-A
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 10:01:43-05

A Jackson Township man is a living legend after visiting his local Chick-fil-A 1,000 consecutive times.

According to News 5's media partners at the Canton Repository, John Carucci started his Chick-fil-A journey in December 2020 after his wife died.

He has gone to the North Canton location every day since then, except for Sundays, of course.

In honor of his accomplishment, Chick-fil-A treated Carucci to a trip to Houston to eat at one of their busiest locations, a special backstage tour and some fun Chick-fil-A swag.

To read the Canton Rep's full story, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through