Jackson Township man visits Chick-fil-A 1,000th straight time

A Jackson Township man is a living legend after visiting his local Chick-fil-A 1,000 consecutive times.

According to News 5's media partners at the Canton Repository, John Carucci started his Chick-fil-A journey in December 2020 after his wife died.

He has gone to the North Canton location every day since then, except for Sundays, of course.

In honor of his accomplishment, Chick-fil-A treated Carucci to a trip to Houston to eat at one of their busiest locations, a special backstage tour and some fun Chick-fil-A swag.

