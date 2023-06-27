Watch Now
March for Jayland Walker held in Washington D.C. 1 year after his death

Tuesday marks one year since Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron Police.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 27, 2023
Walker was shot more than 40 times while running from officers following a brief chase.

More than 100 people boarded two buses in Akron Monday night to head to the nation's capital, where they plan on holding a Justice for Jayland Walker rally.

In April, a grand jury opted not to indict the eight officers involved in the shooting.

