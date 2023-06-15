Activists plan trip to Washington, D.C. to rally for Jayland Walker

The Freedom Bloc in Akron is planning a trip to Washington, D.C. to demand justice for Jayland Walker.

The rally will be held on June 27, the one-year anniversary of Walker's death.

The Freedom Bloc released the following statement on their Facebook page:

"Justice was not delivered for Jayland Walker. Join us in demanding justice for Jayland Walker and all those impacted by police violence. On June 27th, we will rally in Washington, DC to demand a pattern-and-practice investigation into the Akron Police Department and a federal investigation into the murder of Jayland Walker. Let's come together and fight for justice."

According to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, buses will depart the First Congregational Church parking lot at 355 S. Union St. at noon on June 26. Participants are scheduled to be back in Akron 11 p.m. on June 27.

Tickets are $50 per person.

Walker was shot and killed by eight police officers.

In April, a grand jury opted not to indict the eight officers involved in the shooting.

Following this decision, protests took place in Akron, including a four-mile march down S. Hawkins Avenue and Copley Road.

