3 PM: Family members to march for Justice for Jayland Walker

A march for Justice for Jayland Walker is scheduled for 3 P.M. at the First Congressional Church.

The event is hosted by The Freedom BLOC, St. Ashworth Temple, Akron NAACP, Akron Urban League and Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality.

There will be multiple speakers at the event, including a family member of Walker and representatives from DiCello Levitt Law Firm, The Freedom BLOC, Akron NAACP and Akron Urban League.

Walker was shot and killed by eight police officers in June of 2022. Police say officers tried to stop Walker for equipment and moving violations, but he didn't stop, leading officers to chase Walker onto Route 8.

In April, the grand jury opted not to indict the eight officers involved in the shooting. Following this decision, protests took place in Akron, including a four-mile march down S. Hawkins Avenue and Copley Road.

