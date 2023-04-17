Timeline: Jayland Walker deadly shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Last June, eight Akron police officers shot and killed Jayland Walker. The deadly shooting put Akron in the national spotlight. The case is now with a special grand jury after an investigation by BCI.

So how did we get to this point?

June 27, 2022. Jayland Walker died after being shot by eight Akron police officers. Police say two officers tried to stop Walker for equipment and moving violations. He didn’t stop so officers ended up chasing him onto Route 8.

Police say officers heard a gunshot coming from Walker's car and an ODOT camera captured what police believe was a muzzle flash. Minutes later, Walker jumped from the car unarmed and wearing a ski mask and runs away.

Police open fire for seven seconds. The eight officers who shot at Walker are then all put on administrative leave. “We love Jayland, he was my skinny little nephew and we're missing him,” Walker’s aunt said.

June 30, protests begin outside the Akron Justice Center. The Walker family and their attorneys publicly question what happened.

“This is not a monster, this is not a man who ever caught a crime in his life,” attorney Bobby DiCello said.

On July 1, preliminary autopsy records show Walker was found on his back and in handcuffs. The following day, the Walker family calls for peace.

On July 3, police release body camera video of the chase and shooting.

Footage shows a Taser is used seconds before the gunshots.

“When you see it in real-time, it’s very hard to distinguish what Mr. Walker is doing,” Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said.

In the body camera video, the officer’s faces are blurred and their names are withheld. Police say a shell casing was found on Route 8 consistent with the gun found in Walker's car.

A gun, magazine and ring are found on the driver’s seat. “Each officer independent of each other related they felt Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning into a firing position,” Chief Mylett said.

Demands grow for accountability and the officers to be fired. July 4 protests were largely peaceful but after some businesses were damaged, Akron issues a citywide curfew.

Roughly 50 people were arrested.

On July 6, during a trip to Cleveland, President Biden says the justice department and FBI are monitoring the Walker case.

Walker’s uncle calls for policy change.

“We’re talking about changing what needs that’s broke that’s all,” Roddray Walker said.

The next day, Chief Mylett sits down for a one-on-one with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan.

He says BCI started formal interviews of the officers. The chief explained the handcuffs on Walker’s body are protocol for the preservation of a crime scene.

“If this was my brother, if this was my son, my grandson, I would not like that. And I understand that truly I do. And I’m going to have a conversation with others about the need for that to change,” Chief Mylett said.

Chief Mylett also discussed why the chase wasn’t terminated before the shot was heard.

“So here’s the challenge for us, when a person refuses to pull over, there are so many different scenarios why the person is not stopping,” Chief Mylett said.

The chief was emphatic about not releasing the officers’ names. “And the reason is there’s been death threats made against them, 'all of them?' Yes,” Chief Mylett said.

On July 13, Walker's funeral was held at a packed Akron Civic Theatre.

Outside there were protesters with long guns and Akron observed a citywide day of mourning.

Two days later, the autopsy report revealed Walker had 46 bullet and graze wounds and 26 bullets recovered from his body.

The Summit County Medical Examiner did not swab or test Walker's hands for gunshot residue to determine if he fired during the chase, calling the tests unreliable.

On July 18, a bombshell by the FOP President.

“They weren’t chasing him just because of an equipment violation,” Clay Cozart said.

Cozart says police first spotted Walker in what police describe as a high crime area minutes before they encountered Walker on the night he died.

Responding officers also knew the same car was in a pursuit the night before in New Franklin.

Details Chief Mylett could not corroborate.

“I love you Jayland, I love you,” Jayland’s mother, Pamela Walker said.

Walker would have been 26 on July 20. Family attorneys called for the Justice Department to take over the case.

“Why are you not focused on Jayland and the loss of his life? Why are you trying to defend these officers by creating and inserting new facts that have never been previously publicly disclosed?” DiCello said.

But on October 10, the 8 officers returned to work not in patrol or in uniform.

Chief Mylett cites a staffing shortage.

“The consensus was this decision was the right decision for this moment,” Chief Mylett said.

On February 7, Walker's mother attended the State of the Union at the White House and met with lawmakers.

“It’s overwhelming, actually, just to know people are still thinking about this and thinking about my son,” Pamela Walker said.

