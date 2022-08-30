1 PM: Attorney for Jayland Walker's family speaks after Akron police release new body camera video

AKRON, Ohio — The legal team for the family of Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by Akron Police officers in June, will be speaking Tuesday afternoon about newly-released body camera video that the attorneys say "contains disturbing comments by Akron police officers."

The Walker family legal team, which includes attorney Bobby DiCello and Ken Abbarno of DiCello Levitt, is expected to speak, as well as Pastor Robert E. DeJournette, a Walker family member and pastor, and Pam Walker, Jayland Walker's mother.

The new video, which shows what happened in the moments after eight Akron officers shot and killed Walker, was released last week in response to a legal fight by the Akron Beacon Journal. In the video, the phrase “Go Blue” can be heard right before the audio is muted. One police expert says the silence needs an explanation for transparency and accountability.

The announcement from the Walker legal team says they will discuss the new video from police, which "contains disturbing information about their violent attack on Jayland."

