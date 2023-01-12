3-day rally scheduled to honor MLK Jr. Day and Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — A three-day rally in Akron will be held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jayland Walker starting on Jan. 13, according to a news release from Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend.

The Walker family, along with friends and community leaders will also use the 4-day event to promote a newly launched program, Justice for Jayland, which calls for “meaningful change from City of Akron government and law enforcement leaders.”

Pastor Robert DeJournett, the Walker’s family pastor at St. Ashworth Temple in West Akron and DeJournett Consulting will lead a symposium, community dialogue and youth day.

Attorney Bobby DiCello is slated to speak at the symposium, which will take place at the Goodyear Theatre in Akron from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Freedom Bloc, Akron NAACP, Akron Public Schools, Akron Urban League, Guys and Gals Community Partnership, Inc. and Minority Behavioral Health Group are the participating organizations for the weekend.

For more information and details on the event, click here.

To read the continuing coverage on Jayland Walker, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.