7 PM: Unity Gathering being held in Akron in honor of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — On Tuesday night, the Remedy Church in Akron is hosting a unity gathering for the city ahead of Jayland Walker's funeral.

“We want to be here for the city, so anytime something like this strikes our city, to this degree, we are absolutely going to be in the fight with our other faith leaders, with our mayor, with those who are in power so people can feel empowered,” said Remedy Church Pastor Deante Lavender.

Lavender said the idea of the gathering started because a national activist called him and said he was traveling to Akron in the wake of Walker’s death.

He said the activist got in contact with the Walker family, their attorney, and other local faith leaders.

The gathering is a chance for people to hear from local faith leaders, activists, and the NAACP.

Also in attendance will be elected officials, community members, and even law enforcement officers.

The event is in-person Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1700 Brittain Road, Akron, Ohio 44310.

