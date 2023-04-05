Akron erects fencing, barricades ahead of potential civil unrest as grand jury decides Jayland Walker case

AKRON, Ohio — The start of a grand jury investigation into the police shooting of Jayland Walker in Akron begins next week, and city leaders are taking steps to make sure they're ready for any potential unrest.

High Street in Akron looks different this week as the city has begun taking precautions, including boarding up some windows on a side of City Hall.

Across the street, there is a long stretch of fencing going up in front of the Summit County Courthouse.

On the other side of courthouse, on Broadway, some barriers are in place.

The city is hoping these measures prevent any vandalism in the event there are protests that get out of control before or after the grand jury's decision.

Last June, Jayland Walker was shot more than 40 times by eight Akron Police officers after a car and foot chase.

The shooting led to unrest and windows being shattered at some businesses.

Investigators say Walker was unarmed during the shooting, but that he fired a shot from his vehicle less than a minute into the chase and a gun was found in his car.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office will present evidence and testimony to a special grand jury made up of nine Summit County residents who will determine if the officers will be indicted, and if so, on what charges.

The process of seating the grand jury starts on Monday; a decision could come next week or the following week.

Community and religious leaders have continuously called for peace regardless of the outcome.

