Akron faith leaders call for prayer, unity as city processes Jayland Walker shooting, grand jury decision

AKRON, Ohio — In the wake of a grand jury decision not to charge the officers involved in Jayland Walker’s death, Akron faith leaders are calling for prayer. For a second consecutive week, a group gathered downtown to pray for peace and healing in the city.

“We believe that putting God back first in everything is the positive change that we kind of need,” said Jon Mathis. “Even though we might be all from different ethnicities, different family backgrounds, we believe there is one city, one church and we all live here. Unity is the key, love is the key.”

Tuesday’s gathering comes one day after a special grand jury declined to charge 8 officers for the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker. The 25-year-old was shot more than 40 times following a car and foot chase in late June 2022.

“Personally, I thought for sure they would get indicted. I thought the video spoke for itself. I thought we’d seen everything we needed to see,” said Daron Miller.

Miller cut dozens of holes in a bright yellow sweatsuit to mark the number of bullets discharged by police. He was among a handful of protesters outside the Akron Justice Center Tuesday evening during and after the prayer vigil.

“The main thing on my mind is how are we going to come up with reform, how are we going to change?” he said.

Change and moving forward have been on many minds as they process the shooting, grand jury decision and emotions they’ve sparked.

“[I feel] sadness for Jayland and his family and what they’ve gone through, but also sadness for the police officers that are here to serve and protect and what they had to go through with that whole situation,” said Bill Ott.

He joined a group of faith leaders and others praying for the city, its residents and everyone affected by the shooting. Many agree tough conversations and unity are necessary to move forward.

“We can do a lot of things by ourselves, but if we want to last and if we want to go far for the city and our lives, we need to do it together,” Mathis said.

Miller added, “Everybody needs to spread love. Akron needs to come together with love.”

Faith leaders plan to return for another prayer vigil in the designated demonstration zone on High Street at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Overnight

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.