Protests continue Saturday in Akron in support of Jayland Walker

AKRON — A protest is planed in Akron on Saturday to show support for Jayland Walker and to rally against gun violence and police brutality.

The protest is scheduled to happened around 2 p.m. outside Akron City Hall, 166 S. High St.

Walker was killed on June 27. He was shot multiple times by Akron police after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit and a foot chase that ended in a parking lot near Firestone Park.

During a press conference with Akron police where the department released body camera footage of the moments leading up to Walker's death, authorities showed reporters a narrated video of specific moments during the pursuit and shooting, including, near the start of the pursuit, what looks like a muzzle flash captured on an ODOT camera that police say occurred while what sounds like a gunshot is captured on body-cam.

When Jayland's vehicle slowed down he jumped out of the passenger side door wearing a ski mask and fled from police. It was during this foot chase that Walker's movements "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and they opened fire in response, striking him.

The entire incident lasted just minutes.

