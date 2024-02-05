City of Akron to settle lawsuit from protestors for arrests at Jayland Walker protests

In June, a local law firm filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Akron, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Akron Police officers on behalf of the numerous people arrested during protests that followed Jayland Walker’s death last summer.

As of the end of January, the City of Akron has reached a settlement with the protestors who came in from all over the nation to protest police brutality after eight officers shot and killed Walker in June of 2022.

From July 3 to July 7, 2022, Akron Police officers subjected protesters to mass arrests, beatings, pepper spray and tear gas, the lawsuit states.

Seven people were arrested, including Breonna Taylor's aunt and Jacob Blake Sr., the father of a man who was shot seven times and left partially paralyzed by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik provided the following statement regarding the settlement:

After mediation, the City of Akron Law Department recommended that this case be settled based on the potential cost associated with continuing to litigate it. This decision was made with the fiscal responsibility of our taxpayers' hard-earned money in mind, and we take that duty very seriously.

The City of Akron says the lawsuit isn't completely settled until it's signed at a hearing on Tuesday.

According to court records, the first payment would be made by Feb. 23. The amount of the settlement was not specified.

While the lawsuit against the City of Akron and other defendants is being settled out of court, two of the protesters who were part of the lawsuit are proceeding with their claims against two University of Akron officers, according to court documents. Details on these complaints were not available Monday. News 5 will be speaking to the attorney for the protesters on Tuesday for more details.

