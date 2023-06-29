Protestors file lawsuit against City of Akron, police department for 2022 Jayland Walker protest arrests

A local law firm has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Akron, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Akron Police officers on behalf of the numerous people arrested during protests that followed Jayland Walker’s death last summer.

The plaintiffs include activists such as Bianca Austin and Jacob Blake Sr., as well as other local and national protesters, according to the law firm Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein.

The lawsuit alleges the city and police department "violated the constitutional rights of peaceful demonstrators protesting” Walker’s death at the hands of police.

From July 3 to July 7, 2022, Akron Police officers subjected protesters to mass arrests, beatings, pepper spray and tear gas, the lawsuit states.

The protest took place in front of Harold Stubbs Justice Center, where dozens gathered to rally against police brutality in the wake of Walker's death.

According to police, some of these protesters blocked traffic in nearby streets. Police said these protesters failed to comply with orders to disperse and continued to block the streets.

During the protests, multiple people were arrested, including Blake Sr. and Austin.

RELATED: Everything we know about the protests in Akron Wednesday night

You can watch more about the protests in the player below:

Everything we know about about the protests in Akron Wednesday night

Blake Sr. is the father of Jacob Blake Jr., who was shot by a Kenosha Police officer several times and was left paralyzed.

Blake Sr. was charged with rioting, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. Austin, who is the aunt of Breonna Taylor, was charged with rioting, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a “no-knock raid” on her home. Taylor’s boyfriend thought the officers were intruders, causing him to shoot at the officers; they then returned fire, killing Taylor.

The lawsuit states the individuals were arrested as “part of a retaliatory and suppressive action taken” by police and the city. It states the curfew put in place by the city was “vague, overbroad and otherwise unlawful." It further alleges, “all of this conduct was perpetuated as part of the City’s policy and plan and as part of the suppression and retaliation against First Amendment protected activities."

The plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages for their “pain and suffering, loss of liberty, emotional trauma and distress, adverse employment consequences,” the lawsuit states.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

The City of Akron issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The City of Akron doesn’t comment on pending litigation so we have no statement at this time."

In April, following the announcement that a grand jury would not pursue charges against the officers involved in Walker's shooting, more protests occurred.

The law firm filed an emergency order and motion against the city to prevent its police department nonlethal force against nonviolent protesters. Akron responded by agreeing to restrict its use of nonlethal force.

RELATED: City of Akron agrees to restrict use of nonlethal force against nonviolent protesters

You can watch more in the player below:

Akron agrees to restrict use of nonlethal force against nonviolent protesters

CLICK HERE to read News 5's extensive coverage of Jayland Walker.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.