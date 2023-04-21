Lawsuit filed against City of Akron for unlawful restriction of speech

In the wake of protesters saying they are being suppressed following the Jayland Walker grand jury "no bill," Ohio-based civil rights law firm Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein has filed a lawsuit and motion for an emergency order against the City of Akron for the unlawful restriction of constitutionally protected speech, according to the law firm.

Before the special grand jury came to a decision last week on whether or not to indict the eight officers who shot and killed Walker last June, the law firm points out that the City of Akron closed municipal buildings, blocked off public areas and equipped police with military-style weapons.

The law firm says that Akron police officers have committed gross misconduct, subjecting protesters to excessive force, unlawful stops, and unlawful arrests when demonstrations have taken place.

Akron's chief communications officer Stephanie Marsh emailed this response to our request for a response from the city: "Considering the city is now facing pending litigation we won’t be commenting on this."

Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein is representing the Akron Bail Fund.

“This gross abuse of police power began nine months ago, and this week Akron continued its unconstitutional violence and censorship against these peaceful protesters and their message,” said Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein partner Sarah Gelsomino. “We must stop Akron and its police department from further violating First Amendment rights, and this motion for an emergency order will allow demonstrators to exercise this right.”

The firm has also taken action on behalf of Jayland Walker demonstrators from protests in September, filing a motion to dismiss charges against those who were unconstitutionally arrested.

