Police deploy gas canisters, pepper spray on Jayland Walker demonstrators on third night of protests

AKRON, Ohio — While the protests stayed non-violent for the majority of Wednesday evening, at one point, the city says, some in the protest were throwing bottles at officers, so police issued an unlawful assembly and disperse order in the area of Copley Road near East Avenue.

Video shows police using gas canisters and pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters.

March organizers told us Akron Police have so far not given the community all the space it needs to speak out.

“I feel like a lot people are angry, a lot of people are hurt, they have a lot of stuff built up inside, they're stuck inside because they're afraid of what the police might do to them. So people are afraid to use their voice; I’m not,” demonstrator Franklin Ragsdale said.

Right now, there is no word on if any arrests have been made from the damage done to buildings downtown Wednesday night, or the protest hours earlier.

RELATED: Windows broken at several downtown Akron businesses Wednesday night

Windows broken at several downtown Akron businesses Wednesday night

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.