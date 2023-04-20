Windows broken at several downtown Akron businesses Wednesday night

AKRON, Ohio — Some Akron business owners are waking up Thursday morning to find their properties damaged, with windows at several downtown restaurants broken and glass scattered across the sidewalk.

The damage comes just hours after police had to use pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters demanding justice for Jayland Walker.

Wally Waffle, Irie Jamaican Kitchen and Chipotle all have broken windows from rocks being thrown, and shards of glass are littering Market Street.

The building manager told News 5 off-camera he is dismayed and disappointed.

The Evans building downtown on Exchange Street also had one window damaged overnight. It was one of the few downtown buildings that were not boarded up.

This comes just hours after protesters took to the streets demanding justice for Jayland Walker.

Right now, there is no word on if any arrests have been made from the damage done to buildings downtown Wednesday night, or the protest hours earlier.

