Protesters frustrated by Wednesday dispersal, damage; pledge to continue demonstrating

AKRON, Ohio — Groups protested in Akron for a fourth consecutive day following the decision from a special grand jury not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. Thursday’s demonstration was smaller than other marches, but the message remained the same.

“I think it’s finally time for somebody to hold accountability for something,” said Antonio Goodwin.

The Akron father and coach drove in a line of cars alongside several dozen protesters in West Akron. He brought his 9-year-old son to experience the demonstration.

“I put a lot into my community and into my boys and into the youth. So I’m always hopeful and I’m there to help the change as well. I’m not there to encourage anything negative,” he said.

His son, Antonio Goodwin, Jr., added, “I think we should protest for the community because we just need justice and peace as Black people.”

At the onset of Thursday’s march from Hawkins Plaza, organizers noted the smaller crowd and reminded participants to stay off the road and avoid blocking traffic.

“You can see the difference in numbers today because of what the cops did to us yesterday and we broke no laws,” said one person through a megaphone. “So today, since the complaint was we were in the streets and we were taking up traffic and all of that, we’re not going to do that.”

Wednesday evening, a similar demonstration in the same area ended when police used gas canisters and pepper spray to disperse the crowd when they blocked an intersection.

“I understand what happened last night was the same thing that happened before,” said Emmanuel Evans, referring to similar tactics by police in the summer of 2022 shortly after Jayland Walker was shot and killed.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett released the following statement Thursday in response to questions from the community and city leaders:

“I have received many inquiries asking for information related to the protest on Copley Rd. last evening and the protest in Highland Square. I've heard many concerns from the media, council members, our residents, and beyond and I understand your concerns. I am waiting on video footage from a few of our partner law enforcement agencies to help clarify some confusion. Before I explain what happened, I need to be sure of the timeline of events. If information is released prematurely and without the facts, that misinformation could cause irrevocable damage. As soon as I can confidently determine the exact circumstances of how last evening unfolded, I will make that information available to the public. If we made mistakes, we would improve upon them, and if the officers’ actions were reasonable, we would share that information as well.”

Evans said many protesters do not plan to stop demonstrating. He was one of the first people arrested Monday evening in downtown Akron after he shouted and moved barricades in front of the Justice Center.

“I got released about three hours ago,” he said around 9 p.m. Thursday. “We’re tired of it and we’re going to show it. We’re going to show it today and we’re going to keep showing it.”

He explained he spent several days in the Stark County Jail before his release in Summit County Thursday, claiming a deputy said the transfer to the neighboring county was because “they didn’t want me released back out in Summit County.”

Evans agreed with organizers’ urging Thursday to avoid potential conflict that could lead to arrest.

“I would say be peaceful because you don’t want to go through what I had to go through with them,” he said.

Wednesday evening, windows were broken at several Akron businesses.

Some protesters Thursday said they were frustrated by the incident and hoped it wouldn’t distract from their message.

“I’m here for the actual point, the message, but I’m not here for all the negativity,” Goodwin said. “There’s other ways to handle things - your voice. I think it’s like a broken record, you always say, ‘use your voice, use your voice.’ But eventually, your voice will be heard. You just have to continue to do it and you can do it in a nonviolent way as well.”

Many of the protesters said they planned to continue demonstrating, but some believe it will take more to create the change they want.

“I just think it’s a conversation that we all need to have.. with elections coming up and everything. There’s just really a disconnect between the community and police right now,” said Goodwin. “I’m always hopeful for change. I’m always hopeful for every day. Everyday’s a new day for something to happen that’s great.”

