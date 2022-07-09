Funeral service announced for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Funeral services have been announced for Jayland Walker for this upcoming week.

Walker's funeral will take place at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main St., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walker was killed on June 27. He was shot multiple times by Akron police after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit and a foot chase that ended in a parking lot near Firestone Park.

