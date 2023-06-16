Jayland Walker's family files federal wrongful death lawsuit against Akron, officers

Jayland Walker's family and the law firm of DiCello Levitt will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday in Akron to announce the details regarding the filing of a federal lawsuit against the City of Akron and the officers involved in Walker's fatal shooting last year.

According to the law firm, the lawsuit "claims the officers used excessive force in their encounter with the unarmed Walker on June 27, 2022. It also notes that the violent behavior of the eight shooters was made possible by a culture of violence and racism within the Akron Police Department."

The lawsuit seeks at least $45 million in damages, "$1 million for each bullet that struck Jayland Walker," attorneys for the family said in a news release.

In addition to the City of Akron and the eight officers involved in the shooting, the lawsuit also names as defendants Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Police Chief Stephen Mylett.

Pam Walker, Jayland Walker's mother, will be joined by her daughter Jada and the family's attorneys, Bobby DiCello and Kenneth Abbarno. Pastor Robert DeJournett, an Akron community leader and a family member of Walker's, will also be in attendance.

Back in April, a grand jury declined to indict the eight officers involved in the June 27, 2022, shooting. Walker was killed following a police chase in Akron that ended in a parking lot near Firestone Park. Police said they heard gunshots from his vehicle, but he was unarmed when police shot him during the subsequent foot pursuit.

News 5 reached out to the City of Akron for comment. City officials provided this statement: "The City of Akron does not comment on pending litigation so we won’t be sharing anything at this time. Thank you for reaching out."

This story is developing and will be updated.

