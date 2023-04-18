Left with more questions than answers; Jayland Walker's family attorneys to file civil lawsuit

AKRON, Ohio — Disappointment was expressed Monday night by the attorneys who have been representing Jayland Walker’s family after Jayland Walker grand jury declines to indict Akron police officers for fatal shooting.

Attorneys call the presentation by the state a miscarriage of justice saying not a single bullet was accounted for.

Jayland Walker’s mother, Pamela and sister, Jada, appeared shaken as they sat before a crowd at St. Ashworth Temple Church in Akron.

Their attorney, Bobby DiCello, says they all are.

"I wish you could have heard and felt and seen the screams. There was screaming,” DiCello said.

Pastor Robert DeJournette says their hearts are hurting and are heavy.

"Pamela and Jada are not feeling peaceful right now, we're not advocating violence at all but we don't feel peaceful,” DeJournette said. They have more questions than answers from the Attorney General’s news conference. Attorney Ken Abbarno says they will methodically move their way through the evidence.

"We will not stop until we have the answers to the questions. The questions as to why. We want every bullet accounted for, that is what was promised,” Abbarno said.

DiCello was frustrated by the Akron Police Chief’s calls for peace and no violence.

"He needs to hear that the family of Jayland Walker's hearts have been destroyed,” DiCello said.

News 5 Investigators asked DiCello about the chief’s refusal to release the eight officers' names on the advice of their law director, citing threats.

"I think the names at this point might be the worst kept secret. I don't know what the concern is," DiCello said.

Applause came for U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes’ announcement calling for a federal investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron police department.

"I think we can all agree 90 shots in 7 seconds hitting a human being over 40 times is in fact excessive,” Sykes said.

People from the Akron community sat and listened in on the news conferences including Autumn Riddle and Dr. Bruce Butcher.

"I don't think it's right. I don't understand how they just got away with it. It's not justified to me,” Riddle said.

"It appears as business as usual when it comes by the state, when it comes by the city officials, when it comes in regard to a Black life,” Dr. Butcher said.

Blaring horns and protesters’ chants could be heard from inside the church walls. DiCello was asked whether Pamela and Jada Walker would take part in encouraging peaceful protests.

"We're letting them go through this in the way they want to,” DiCello said.

Attorneys plan to file a civil lawsuit near the anniversary of Jayland Walker’s death.

