Residents press Akron Police for answers as grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case nears

AKRON, Ohio — Nine months have passed since Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron Police. Now we are less than two weeks away from the state of a grand jury investigation into the shooting and a decision on whether charges are warranted in his death.

On Wednesday at the New Hope Baptist Church in Akron, APD’s top brass shared insight on what residents should expect in the weeks to come.

“Our goal in doing these sessions is to provide as much information and to be as open as we will always be,” said Akron Chief Stephen Mylett.

The session was focused on what a grand jury investigation, the department’s use of force policy and laws on safely assembling, but generally most of Wednesday’s questions from those in attendance surrounded the June 27 police shooting itself.

“I just don’t understand when someone is running away why you have to shoot that many times,” said Daryl Stephens.

‘It’s under investigation so we have to just wait,” said Felisha McCray. “I had a few questions and I, unfortunately, wasn’t able to get those answered.”

Mylett was not able to answer any questions about the investigation since it’s being conducted independently by the Ohio BCI and the attorney general’s office.

Mylett was also pressed heavily on why he chose not to release the involved officers names.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of ambushes, we’ve seen the number of assassinations because an officer is an officer whether they’re on duty or off duty,” said Myles.

The Chief referenced instances in other cities, not specifically any violence against officers in Akron.

Mylett said the officer’s names will be released publicly if an officer is indicted, and many of those who were in attendance Wednesday hope the officers are indicted.

“I’m heartbroken for Jayland’s family, most importantly because there’s no closure there’s no peace in her [his mother’s] household I'm assuming because it’s up in the air of who did this to my baby,” said McCray.

