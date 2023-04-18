WATCH: March for justice for Jayland Walker

Protesters in Akron will be taking the streets to demand justice for Jayland Walker after a grand jury decided not to indict the eight officers involved in his fatal shooting.

You can watch the protest in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Protesters are meeting at the First Congregational Church.

On Monday night, it was announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost that the officers will not be indicted.

Days prior to the decision from the grand jury, businesses and city buildings in Akron were boarded up, and barricades were put in place in case the decision ignited protest.

Walker was shot and killed on June 27, 2022, after a car and foot chase. The 25-year-old was shot more than 40 times by eight officers. Walker was unarmed during the shooting, but police said he shot at pursuing cruisers from his car. A gun was found in the vehicle.

Captain Dave Laughlin of the Akron Police Department said it all started when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading north through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers first used tasers and then opened fire in response, striking Walker multiple times and fatally wounding him.

