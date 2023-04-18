Akron Police make protest-related arrests following Jayland Walker grand jury decision

AKRON, Ohio — Six people were arrested during what police called an “hours-long ordeal” in Akron Monday night involving a caravan of protesters and related vehicles that blocked traffic and committed several traffic violations.

Dozens of protesters were out on the streets of Akron Monday night after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a grand jury declined to indict the eight officers who shot and killed Akron man Jayland Walker last June.

Akron Police said in a news release that at its peak, the caravan grew to over 60 vehicles Monday, sometimes driving reverse of traffic, impeding traffic and creating a risk to public safety.

Out of concern for public safety, officers began making traffic stops as the caravan traveled through areas in West Akron, East Akron and on South Main Street, the release states. During traffic stops, subjects approached officers on foot and yelled obscenities at officers, police said.

Police said there was a report of gunshots in the area of South Main Street and East Wilbeth Road at about 8:40 p.m. An unknown person set off fireworks before heading toward High Street and South Broadway.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief for tampering with city-owned equipment on South High Street. Additional charges for that man include open container, possession of marijuana and obstructing official business, police said.

News 5 anchor Courtney Gousman witnessed a man being arrested by Akron Police shortly after the grand jury’s decision was released. She said she saw the man kicking and pulling apart the metal barricades outside the Akron Police station. He also directed profanities at officers.

A News 5 reporter witnessed a large police presence at protests outside the church where Walker family representatives and community activities spoke after the grand jury’s decision was announced.

The Freedom BLOC, or “Black Led Organizing Collaborative” posted a statement Tuesday morning about the arrests, questioning how much taxpayer money was used “silencing protests,” and calling for the courts to throw out tickets given to protesters Monday night.

The group alleged that ticketing protesters who blocked traffic while allowing other protesters to cross intersections “are scare tactics that provokes provocation from those attempting to assemble in a non violent way.”

In total, police say "approximately six people" were arrested and numerous traffic and equipment violation citations were issued. During two traffic stops, two illegal handguns resulted in weapons charges.

The Freedom BLOC announced that they will meet at the First Congregational Church at 1 p.m. Tuesday to march and continue to demand justice for Jayland Walker.

